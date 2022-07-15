Friday, July 15th | 16 Tammuz 5782

July 15, 2022 7:54 am
0

Herzog Presents Biden With Israel’s Presidential Medal of Honor

avatar by JNS.org

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a welcoming ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 13, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JNS.org – Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday evening welcomed US President Joe Biden at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

Referring to Herzog by his nickname, Biden wrote in the President’s Residence guestbook, “Bougie, my friend, thank you for all you and your family have done to deepen the ironclad bond between our two great countries.”

“From our shared Irish roots to our shared love of Israel, we are united in heart and spirit. May our friendship endure and continue to grow! That is the Irish of it, as my grandfather Finnegan would say. God bless you. Joe. 7.14.22,” the US president wrote.

Biden received Israel’s Presidential Medal of Honor during a ceremony, and, along with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, later attended the opening events of the Maccabiah Games at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem.

The US president also met with current Israeli opposition leader and former long-standing premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

