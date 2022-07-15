Friday, July 15th | 16 Tammuz 5782

July 15, 2022 1:23 pm
Holocaust Memorial in Berlin Vandalized With Swastikas, ‘Heil Hitler’ Graffiti

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Berlin’s Holocaust memorial. Photo: Alexander Blum/Wikimedia Commons

Two swastikas and the slogan “Heil Hitler” were found carved onto a concrete block that is part of the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin, Germany.

Police said a security guard discovered the graffiti on Friday morning at the site commemorating the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust, the German daily Bild reported. Germany’s State Security Service is investigating the incident to find those responsible for the vandalism at the memorial, which opened in 2005.

Separately, German police are also investigating false information shared on the messaging service Telegram claiming that the memorial site at the former Sachsenhausen concentration camp, outside Berlin, will be used to house Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war with Russia, according to Deutsche Welle. Horst Seferens, a spokesperson for the site of the former Nazi camp, denied the allegations seen on Telegram, calling them part of what he believes to be a “digital disinformation campaign, the origin of which is usually in Russia.”

A report released on Wednesday by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) found that such misinformation is rampant on the Telegram messaging platform, with almost half of all Holocaust-related content on its public channels deemed false, misleading or distorted.

