Friday, July 15th | 16 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden Confronts Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Murder, Expects Action on Energy

Twitter Leaves Up Vast Majority of ‘Blatantly Antisemitic’ Posts, Finds Analysis

Jewish Refugees From Ukraine Find Shelter on the Banks of a Hungarian Lake

US Welcomes Lebanon, Israel Maritime Boundary Efforts

Holocaust Memorial in Berlin Vandalized With Swastikas, ‘Heil Hitler’ Graffiti

United Arab Emirates Breaks Ranks on Iran as US President Biden Arrives in Saudi Arabia

Adam Sandler and Family to Star in Bat Mitzvah Comedy Based on Young Adult Novel

Official Palestinian Newspaper Calls for Terror Attacks Against Jews

The Sweet Victory Against Ben & Jerry’s Deters Other Boycotts

Palestinian Terrorists Unhappy With Jerusalem Declaration

July 15, 2022 8:30 am
0

Israel Rate Hikes to Continue as Inflation Hits 14-Year High of 4.4% in June

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An Israeli flag flutters outside the Bank of Israel building in Jerusalem August 7, 2013. Picture taken August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/

Israel’s annual consumer price index (CPI) rose 4.4% in June, the most since November 2008, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Friday as another rise in interest rates beckons.

A Reuters poll of analysts had projected 4.5%. CPI rose 0.4% in June from May, led by gains in transport, housing rentals and healthcare.

The Bank of Israel is widely expected to raise interest rates again at its next meeting on Aug. 22 after three straight increases since April that have taken the benchmark rate to 1.25% from 0.1%. Last week it raised the rate by a half-point.

“Inflation is accelerating broadly,” said Leader Capital Markets Chief Economist Jonathan Katz.

Related coverage

July 15, 2022 8:06 am
0

Israeli and Hellenic Air Forces Hold Joint Training Drill

JNS.org - The Israeli Air Force and the Hellenic Air Force held a joint air exercise in Israeli skies, the...

“With the Bank of Israel rather influenced by other central banks who are front-loading, it is fair to expect a 0.5% hike on August 22 and 0.5% on October 3 with rates reaching 2.75% in early 2023.”

While Israel’s inflation rate is around half that in the United States and Europe and its central bank says some price pressure stems from global supply issues and commodity prices, policymakers are concerned over a very low jobless rate of 3% that is pushing up wages.

Meanwhile, consumer demand remains robust, contributing to expected economic growth of 5% this year.

Economy Minister Orna Barbivai asked Israel’s top supermarket chains to delay for two weeks raising regulated bread prices that were set to jump 20% next week, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday. The chains agreed, it said.

Barbivai also spoke with representatives of major bakeries to find a solution to higher raw materials costs without harming consumers.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid said he would enter into discussions with relevant authorities on Sunday.

The shekel gained to 3.48 per dollar from a rate of 3.49 after the inflation report.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.