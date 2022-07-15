Friday, July 15th | 16 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Refugees From Ukraine Find Shelter on the Banks of a Hungarian Lake

US Welcomes Lebanon, Israel Maritime Boundary Efforts

Holocaust Memorial in Berlin Vandalized With Swastikas, ‘Heil Hitler’ Graffiti

United Arab Emirates Breaks Ranks on Iran as US President Biden Arrives in Saudi Arabia

Adam Sandler and Family to Star in Bat Mitzvah Comedy Based on Young Adult Novel

Official Palestinian Newspaper Calls for Terror Attacks Against Jews

The Sweet Victory Against Ben & Jerry’s Deters Other Boycotts

Palestinian Terrorists Unhappy With Jerusalem Declaration

From Ruffalo to Rogen, the Celebs Who Have Spread the Biggest Lies About Israel

Moroccan King Mohammed VI Announces Restructuring of Jewish Communal Bodies

July 15, 2022 8:06 am
0

Israeli and Hellenic Air Forces Hold Joint Training Drill

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Air Force planes. Photo: Major Ofer/Israeli Air Force.

JNS.org – The Israeli Air Force and the Hellenic Air Force held a joint air exercise in Israeli skies, the Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson’s Unit announced on Wednesday.

The drill, which took place on Tuesday, saw the two air forces simulate a wide range of aerial scenarios, including advanced air-to-air combat and airborne refueling.

“The exercise constitutes a platform for shared learning and enhancing the relationship between the two air forces, and symbolizes an important milestone in reinforcing strategic and international cooperation between the State of Israel and Greece,” stated the IDF.

It also helped advance the militaries’ different combat capabilities and boosted their operational standard in combat, “which in turn improves the abilities of the aircrews and technical teams,” it added.

Related coverage

July 15, 2022 8:30 am
0

Israel Rate Hikes to Continue as Inflation Hits 14-Year High of 4.4% in June

Israel's annual consumer price index (CPI) rose 4.4% in June, the most since November 2008, the Central Bureau of Statistics...

The exercise was part of the IDF’s 2022 planned joint-training program.

In February, a senior IDF commander met with counterparts from Greece and Cyprus for a key trilateral meeting in Athens, Greece.

Maj. Gen. Tal Kelman, head of the Strategic Planning and Cooperation Directorate, participated in the “strategic and operational briefings, as well as a professional panel to discuss opportunities for expanding military cooperation to other sectors,” said the IDF at the time.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.