Friday, July 15th | 16 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden Confronts Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Murder, Expects Action on Energy

Twitter Leaves Up Vast Majority of ‘Blatantly Antisemitic’ Posts, Finds Analysis

Jewish Refugees From Ukraine Find Shelter on the Banks of a Hungarian Lake

US Welcomes Lebanon, Israel Maritime Boundary Efforts

Holocaust Memorial in Berlin Vandalized With Swastikas, ‘Heil Hitler’ Graffiti

United Arab Emirates Breaks Ranks on Iran as US President Biden Arrives in Saudi Arabia

Adam Sandler and Family to Star in Bat Mitzvah Comedy Based on Young Adult Novel

Official Palestinian Newspaper Calls for Terror Attacks Against Jews

The Sweet Victory Against Ben & Jerry’s Deters Other Boycotts

Palestinian Terrorists Unhappy With Jerusalem Declaration

July 15, 2022 9:30 am
0

The Power of Prophecy

avatar by Jeremy Rosen

Opinion

Reading from a Torah scroll in accordance with Sephardi tradition. Photo: Sagie Maoz via Wikimedia Commons.

Three people are called prophets in the Torah — Abraham, Miriam, and Moses. And yet Moses, the greatest of them all, is usually referred to as a teacher, Moshe Rabbeynu, and not a prophet. The Hebrew words used in the Bible for what we call a prophet are Navi, from the root “to bring” (a message), Chozeh, “someone who has a vision,” Roeh, “someone who sees things clearly,” and Cholem, “a dreamer.”

The Torah gives us very mixed messages as to what the nature and the role of a prophet was. In Abraham’s case, he was described as a prophet who could pray to God to cure people. In Miriam’s case, it was simply her charisma and leadership. And in Moses’ case, it was his relationship with God, who “mouth to mouth,” conveyed the Torah to him for him to teach it to the children of Israel. Which is why he was the great teacher.

Deuteronomy describes the role of the prophet more specifically. He or she is an inspirational guide to remind people of God’s will. A dreamer who comes with a message and then may back it up with  “a sign, a wonder.” One might think from the wording that this implies predictions and forecasts, all backed by wondrous signs, even miracles. Yet most Biblical prophets (after Elijah and Elisha) did not get involved with signs or wonders. And the Torah says that if someone who displays signs of wonder encourages you to ignore the Torah, those wonders should be ignored. Anyone can turn tricks. It is the message that counts.

The later books of the Bible fleshed out the role of the prophet. They taught the poor and served as healers and advisors. They resisted authority, often at great risk to themselves, and often ended up pursued and even jailed. They often had to encounter false prophets and, of course, competing pagan influences. The great Biblical prophets all attacked corruption, hypocrisy, and inhumanity, and yet they also saw their mission as trying to guide and improve other nations, too.

Related coverage

July 15, 2022 11:25 am
0

Official Palestinian Newspaper Calls for Terror Attacks Against Jews

A column in the official Palestinian Authority (PA) daily urged Palestinians to “contribute directly to raising the bar of popular...

This week we read about someone called Bilaam Ben Beor who was a renowned prophet and magician in Mesopotamia. He was invited by Balak, the king of both Moabites and Midianites, to come and curse the Israelites to prevent them from invading. After initially abandoning his mission, he returns to advise Balak on how to defeat the Israelites by devious means. Bilaam is not called a prophet in the Torah, although the Talmud bestows this title on him as a prophet to the non-Jews (a title given both to Isaiah and Jeremiah). And one wonders why the Torah devotes three chapters to Bilaam.

There really was a Bilaam beyond the Torah. In 1967, archeologists at Deir Alla, Jordan discovered an ancient text, that has nothing to do with Judaism, mentioning the activities of a renowned magician and prophet named Bilaam, the Son of Beor. Speculation only places the text around the time of King Uzziah and the prophet Amos, at about 760 BCE. But clearly, he was a well-known figure.

When all is said and done, miracles and signs are only helpful if they can bring people to become better humans — not if they simply reinforce corrupt hypocrisy or self-serving ideologies. And being better people is the essence of the Divine message that the role of the prophet was meant to reinforce. There are plenty of people nowadays in every religion, who claim to speak in God’s name. But no prophets. Prophecy is out of fashion nowadays. Too many failed prophets. And the qualities of charisma and strong leadership have been abused too often.

The author is a writer and rabbi based in New York.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.