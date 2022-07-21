Friday, July 22nd | 23 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

IDF Builds Judean Desert Barrier in Bid to Reach ‘Zero Terrorist Attacks’

Israel Aerospace Gets $200M European Special Aircraft Deal

Qatari Textbooks Making ‘Slow’ Progress in Eliminating Antisemitism, Says Watchdog Report

Israel to Send Diplomatic Delegation to Russia Over Effort to Shut Down Jewish Agency

Israel Advances Interfaith Forum With UAE, US to Combat Religious Extremism  

Iran Doesn’t Appear to Want a Nuclear Deal, British Spy Chief Says

Media on Mute as White Supremacists, Iran, and Palestinians Unite In Support of ‘Mapping Project’

Israel’s Police Officers Are Resigning — and the Crisis Must Be Addressed

Weaponizing Food: How Condé Nast Transformed an Israeli City Into a Palestinian Town

The Haifa Port Now Belongs to an Indian Investor; Is China the Reason?

July 21, 2022 4:48 pm
0

IDF Builds Judean Desert Barrier in Bid to Reach ‘Zero Terrorist Attacks’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Construction vehicles working in the Judean Desert, as seen in a photo released by the Israeli military on July 21, 2022. Photo: IDF

The Israeli military on Thursday revealed progress made on an “engineering barrier” in the Judean Desert that seeks to clamp down on illegal Palestinian crossings and terrorist attacks, with miles of land excavated and incursions already reportedly reduced.

Work on the barrier began in April, amid a broader effort by the military to stem a wave of attacks targeting Israeli civilians, some of which were carried out by Palestinians who entered the country illegally.

The broad goal is to prevent infiltrations from the south Mount Hebron area in the West Bank, according to Col. Ido Journo, engineering commander of Central Command.

“Together with forces in the area, we are protecting a territory that a few months ago was completely open,” he said.

Related coverage

July 21, 2022 4:13 pm
0

Israel Aerospace Gets $200M European Special Aircraft Deal

i24 News – Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Thursday it signed a contract valued at over $200 million to...

According to the military, troops in the vicinity have caught dozens of vehicles and infiltrators seeking to enter Israel illegally in recent weeks.

“I believe [this mission] will stop terrorist attacks and criminal crossings,” said Journo, who leads the effort along with the IDF’s chief combat engineering officer, Brig. Gen. Ido Mizrahi.

So far, multiple obstacles have been put down and some three miles of a canal-shaped barrier have been dug, in coordination with Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority and the Antiquities Authority.

According to the IDF, the operation has already led to “a significant decrease … in the number of infiltrators who are trying to cross into Israel illegally.”

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said that “by building the barrier, we are thwarting terrorist attacks.”

“At the same time, arrests are made day and night of wanted persons and terrorist operatives,” he added. “Our mission is zero terrorist attacks.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.