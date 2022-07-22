Palestinian Armed With Knife Arrested After Trailing Worshippers in Old City

Israeli police said Friday they foiled a likely stabbing attack in Jerusalem, after arresting a Palestinian suspect armed with a knife who was following worshippers in the Old City.

Security cameras captured footage of the suspect trailing several women through the Old City in a suspicious manner, police said. Officers soon after approached the man, who threw away a knife held in his pocket.

Police believe the suspect, a 33-year-old resident of eastern Jerusalem, planned to carry out a stabbing attack.

שוטרים עצרו חשוד חמוש בסכין בעיר העתיקה בירושלים, לאחר שתצפיתנית במרכז השליטה המשטרתי זיהתה אותו עוקב אחרי מתפללים בצורה חשודה. במשטרה חושדים שתכנן לבצע פיגוע דקירה @SuleimanMas1 @VeredPelman

שוטרים עצרו חשוד חמוש בסכין בעיר העתיקה בירושלים, לאחר שתצפיתנית במרכז השליטה המשטרתי זיהתה אותו עוקב אחרי מתפללים בצורה חשודה. במשטרה חושדים שתכנן לבצע פיגוע דקירה @SuleimanMas1 @VeredPelman

(צילום: דוברות משטרה)

“The Israel Police will continue to fight terrorism and protect the safety and well-being of the citizens of Israel,” a police statement said Friday.

The arrest came days after an Israeli man was stabbed on a Jerusalem bus by a Palestinian assailant wielding a screwdriver. In a widely-praised act of heroism, an Israeli news photographer driving by the scene shot and wounded the terrorist, halting the attack.

Beginning in March, a series of deadly terror attacks by Palestinian and Arab-Israeli perpetrators took the lives of 19 Israelis.