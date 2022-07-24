Hijackers, Bombers, and Masterminds: The 5 Most Popular Palestinian Terrorists in the West

One of the defining characteristics of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been the use of terrorism by Palestinian organizations and individuals in order to harm Israeli civilians and to further their political goals through violent means.

These terrorist attacks have taken the lives of thousands of Israelis, and have left countless others wounded and traumatized.

Despite their role in inflicting violence on innocent civilians, a number of Palestinian terrorists have developed an international following, with activists, artists, and academics glorifying their actions and ideas.

The following is a list of five of the most popular Palestinian terrorists in the West:

1. Leila Khaled

A member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), Leila Khaled took part in the 1969 hijacking of a TWA flight from Rome to Tel Aviv that was ultimately diverted to Damascus.

A year later, Khaled was part of a two-person team that attempted to hijack an El Al flight from Amsterdam to New York City. During the attack, Khaled removed the pins from the two grenades that she was carrying.

After her partner was killed by Israeli air marshals, Khaled was overpowered by security and taken into custody.

Upon landing at London’s Heathrow Airport, Khaled was taken into British detention. She was released less than a month later in exchange for hostages that had been taken during a separate hijacking.

Leila Khaled currently lives in Amman, Jordan, where she maintains her membership in the PFLP.

Even though Leila Khaled took part in two hijackings that put the lives of hundreds of civilians at risk, she has been internationally glorified for almost half a century by both political activists and artists.

In 1981, the English band The Teardrop Explodes released a song named “Like Leila Khaled Said.”

In 2005, Lina Makboul released a film titled “Leila Khaled Hijacker,” where the Swedish-Palestinian filmmaker referred to Khaled as “my idol.”

In 2014, images of Leila Khaled cradling a rifle were painted on two separate wall murals in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

In both September 2020 and April 2021, the Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas Studies Program at San Francisco State University invited Leila Khaled to speak online as part of their “Whose Narratives?” program. Both speeches were ultimately abandoned, with the September talk being canceled by Zoom due to the streaming platform’s anti-terrorism policy.

The author is a contributor to HonestReporting, a Jerusalem-based media watchdog with a focus on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias — where a version of this article first appeared.