Monday, July 25th | 26 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Economy Slowing, but Recession Not Inevitable, Yellen Says

Israel’s El Al Restores Boeing 777s to Service Amid Rebound in Travel Demand

Two Palestinian Gunmen Killed in West Bank Clashes With Israeli Forces

Closure of Jewish Agency by Russia Would Strain Diplomatic Ties, Israel Says

Mr. Putin Goes to Tehran

Why Are Turkey’s Non-Muslim Cemeteries Attacked?

Biden’s Incompetence Means American Irrelevance

The Europeans Play a Double Game With Their Support for Terror-Connected NGOs

Hijackers, Bombers, and Masterminds: The 5 Most Popular Palestinian Terrorists in the West

IDF Thwarts Suspected Stabbing Attack in West Bank

July 24, 2022 6:51 pm
0

Israel’s El Al Restores Boeing 777s to Service Amid Rebound in Travel Demand

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An El Al airlines plane is seen after its landing at Nice airport, France, April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Israeli airline El Al said on Sunday it was returning Boeing 777-200ER aircraft to its fleet to meet high travel demand during the summer.

Israel’s flag carrier sidelined six 777s at the outset of the COVID-19 crisis when it halted all flights between March and September 2020 amid plunging demand. Its aging 747s had already been retired and replaced by 15 new Dreamliner 787 aircraft on long haul routes to North America and Asia.

The airline has six 777 planes with an average age of nearly two decades and said it would return some of them to service for its routes to Bangkok, Phuket, Athens and Dubai — destinations it said are in demand.

“The return of the planes will make it possible to expand the flight schedule in the peak season and even allow additional destinations,” El Al said.

Related coverage

July 24, 2022 6:44 pm
0

Two Palestinian Gunmen Killed in West Bank Clashes With Israeli Forces

Two Palestinians were killed and several injured during violent clashes on Sunday morning between Israeli security forces and militants in...

It added that the aircraft, some of which were used on cargo routes, have passed all tests and adjustments needed to return to the skies.

According to Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion Airport data, the number of passengers on El Al rose 151% in June over June 2021. Over the first half of 2022, 1.6 million passengers flew El Al, up from 400,000 a year earlier.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.