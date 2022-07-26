Wednesday, July 27th | 28 Tammuz 5782

July 26, 2022 6:46 am
IDF Demolishes Homes of Terrorists Responsible for Ariel Attack

avatar by i24 News

The scene in Ariel, in the West Bank, after an Israeli security guard was fatally shot in a terror attack. Photo: Reuters

i24 News – Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday night demolished homes in the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan near Nablus in the West Bank of the two Palestinians who carried out a terrorist attack in Ariel in April.

An IDF spokesperson said that violent clashes took place during the overnight operation with hundreds of Palestinians throwing stones and burning tires at the Israeli forces.

“The homes of the terrorists Yahya Merei and Yosef Merei, who were captured and arrested after the attack, were destroyed after their families’ petitions to the High Court were rejected,” the spokesman said in a statement.

The April attack left a 23-year-old security guard Vyacheslav Gorev dead. The military wing of Hamas later took responsibility for the assault. The armed terrorists were detained by the Shin Bet security service a few days after the attack.

July 26, 2022 3:48 pm
Ten people suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were also arrested by the IDF during the overnight raid across the West Bank that was carried out as part of the ongoing counterterrorism operation “Break the wave.” Illegal weapons were confiscated.

IDF soldiers operated along with Shin Bet officers. They were met by violent demonstrations but no casualties were reported.

