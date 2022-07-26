Wednesday, July 27th | 28 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Russia Signals Space Station Pullout; NASA Says It’s Not Official Yet

‘Hawkeye’: Israeli Fighter Pilot Holds World Record for Jet Downings

Israeli Medical Center, Intel Develop AI-Powered Tool to Catch Crohn’s Disease Earlier

University of Southern California Faces Federal Probe Over Harassment of Pro-Israel Student Leader

Arab-Israeli Soccer Player Quits Israeli National Team, Year After Jerusalem Criticism

Gantz: Israel Maintains ‘High Level of Deterrence’ Against Lebanon After Latest Threats by Hezbollah Chief

Israel Says Russians Fired at Its Jets Over Syria in May in ‘One-Off’

Lapid Says Israel Stands ‘Ready for Dialogue’ With Kremlin Amid Row Over Threat to Ban Jewish Agency

Why Are Cori Bush’s Ties to Palestinian Activist Who Tweeted About ‘Burning Israelis Alive’ Generating Zero Media Coverage?

UK Paper Attacks Biden for Supporting Israel and Rejecting Lie of ‘Apartheid’

July 26, 2022 11:51 am
0

Israel Says Russians Fired at Its Jets Over Syria in May in ‘One-Off’

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz attends his party’s meeting at the Knesset, Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, June 27, 2022. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israel said on Tuesday that its military jets came under Russian anti-aircraft fire over Syria in May but they missed their target, describing the confrontation as a “one-off incident.

The disclosure by Defense Minister Benny Gantz came amid tensions between Israel and Russia over the former’s condemnation of the Ukraine war and the latter’s scrutiny of a Jewish emigration agency.

Having helped Damascus turn the tide of a more than decade-old civil war, Russian forces in Syria regularly turn a blind eye to Israeli air strikes against suspected Iranian-sponsored deployments and arms transfers.

But Israel’s Channel 13 TV reported that, on May 13, a Russian-operated S-300 air defense battery fired on Israeli jets as they carried out a Syria sortie — without hitting any.

Related coverage

July 26, 2022 12:06 pm
0

Gantz: Israel Maintains ‘High Level of Deterrence’ Against Lebanon After Latest Threats by Hezbollah Chief

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Tuesday that the country retains a “high level of deterrence” against Lebanon and Hezbollah,...

“It was a one-off incident,” Gantz told a conference hosted by Channel 13, when asked to confirm the report. The Russian launch happened when the aircraft “were no longer around,” he said.

The Russian embassy in Israel did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Israel’s coordination with Russia over Syria is “a situation that is stable right now, I think”, Gantz said. “But we are always reviewing this story as if we only just began it now.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.