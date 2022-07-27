Father of Israeli Held Captive by Hamas Pleads to UN Security Council for Son’s Freedom

Wednesday, July 27th | 28 Tammuz 5782

July 27, 2022 8:07 am
A still image from a video of Israeli captive Hisham al-Sayyed location released by Hamas. Photo: Hamas Media Office / screenshot

JNS.org – Sha’aban al-Said called on the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday to rescue his son Hisham, held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip since 2015.

“I am pleading with you to get involved and exert effort and place pressure on Hamas and the Palestinian Authority to free my son as soon as possible, and not to use him as a card against Israel,” al-Said said in a video message played by Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan.

Addressing the 15-member council after playing the brief message, Erdan said, “Here is a father of a son with special needs that is begging this council — begging you — to take action. Hamas is using his boy as a sick bargaining chip and the world remains silent. I hope we all internalize his words.”

On June 27, Hamas announced that the health of Hisham al-Said had deteriorated and released footage of him hooked up to a respirator.

July 27, 2022 8:02 am
Al-Said, who is from a Bedouin community in Israel, crossed into the Hamas-ruled enclave of Gaza of his own accord seven years ago.

