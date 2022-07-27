Jewish Actress Mayim Bialik Signs Long-Term Deal to Continue Co-Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

Jewish actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik has signed long-term deal with Sony Entertainment Pictures to become a permanent co-host of the popular syndicated television game show “Jeopardy!”

Bialik, 46, will split co-hosting duties with Ken Jennings, a former “Jeopardy!” winner who has notched the most consecutive wins on the show, a source told Variety. Bialik will also host primetime editions of the show and a new “Celebrity Jeopardy!” series that will air on ABC. The two co-hosts replaced Alex Trebek, the longtime “Jeopardy!” host who died of cancer in 2020.

Bialik, who formerly starred in the television series “The Big Bang Theory,” will also continue to work on her Fox sitcom “Call Me Kat,” which was renewed for a third season in May.

“With all of our plans for ‘Jeopardy!’ — which is more ‘Jeopardy!,’ not less, more versions — we’re going to need multiple hosts to represent the entire audience, to represent the entire country, in order to take this franchise forward,” the show’s executive producer Michael Davies told Variety in June.

“Jeopardy” first debuted on NBC in 1964.