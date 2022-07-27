Wednesday, July 27th | 29 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Russian Forces Capture Ukraine’s Second Biggest Power Plant, Ukraine Says

Intel Failures, Gaps in Police Preparedness Marked 2021 Riots in Israel, Comptroller Finds

Bereaved Families of Israeli Athletes Killed at 1972 Munich Olympics ‘Insulted’ by German Compensation Offer

Jerusalem Slams UN Official Who Questioned Israel’s Membership, Railed at ‘Jewish Lobby’

Iran’s Khamenei Says Western Enemies Stoking Anti-Hijab Protests

Jack Black Says Passion for Acting Was Born at Passover Seder Hosted by Holocaust Survivor

Apple Setting Up New R&D Center in Jerusalem

Israel Opens New Grave Connected to the Case of Disappeared Yemeni Children

Jewish Actress Mayim Bialik Signs Long-Term Deal to Continue Co-Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

Israel Reveals Hamas Infrastructure in Civilian Areas Used to Launch Terror Attacks

July 27, 2022 1:18 pm
0

Jewish Actress Mayim Bialik Signs Long-Term Deal to Continue Co-Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Mayim Bialik guest hosting “Jeopardy!” in an episode that aired May 31, 2021. Photo: Screenshot.

Jewish actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik has signed  long-term deal with Sony Entertainment Pictures to become a permanent co-host of the popular syndicated television game show “Jeopardy!”

Bialik, 46, will split co-hosting duties with Ken Jennings, a former “Jeopardy!” winner who has notched the most consecutive wins on the show, a source told Variety. Bialik will also host primetime editions of the show and a new “Celebrity Jeopardy!” series that will air on ABC. The two co-hosts replaced Alex Trebek, the longtime “Jeopardy!” host who died of cancer in 2020.

Bialik, who formerly starred in the television series “The Big Bang Theory,” will also continue to work on her Fox sitcom “Call Me Kat,” which was renewed for a third season in May.

“With all of our plans for ‘Jeopardy!’ — which is more ‘Jeopardy!,’ not less, more versions — we’re going to need multiple hosts to represent the entire audience, to represent the entire country, in order to take this franchise forward,” the show’s executive producer Michael Davies told Variety in June.

“Jeopardy” first debuted on NBC in 1964.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.