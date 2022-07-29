Friday, July 29th | 1 Av 5782

IDF Arrests 4 Palestinian Terror Suspects in West Bank

July 29, 2022 8:05 am
IDF Arrests 4 Palestinian Terror Suspects in West Bank

avatar by i24 News

IDF efforts to buttress the West Bank security barrier. Photo: Security Fence and Border Administration, Israel’s Ministry of Defense

i24 News – Palestinian militants opened fire on an Israeli military post in the West Bank city of Nablus on Thursday, prompting Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops to return fire and thwart the attack, and later arrest suspects.

According to the IDF, the attackers attempted to retaliate for an Israeli counterterrorism raid conducted earlier this week in the West Bank that resulted in the deaths of four Palestinian terrorism suspects.

Overnight Thursday, Israeli security forces conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in the West Bank, including in the towns of Beita, Anata, Jabal Mualah, and Hebron.

The IDF detained four suspects, transferring them for further questioning.

During operations in the town of Anata, soldiers confiscated a large number of weapons, including parts of hunting rifles, magazines, knives, and a military vest. Rocks were hurled toward the soldiers and shots were heard in the area. Israeli troops responded with riot dispersal means.

In the town of Qallil, explosive devices and rocks were hurled toward soldiers, who responded by firing warning shots into the air. During the activity, an airsoft handgun was located and confiscated.

