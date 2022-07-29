Seven Israelis Injured in Car Crash in Egypt’s Sinai Desert

JNS.org – According to the Foreign Ministry, seven Israelis were injured in a car crash in the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt, which is a popular tourist destination for Israelis, with two people in serious condition.

The accident occurred when the Israeli group’s van collided head-on with another vehicle, reported Ynet.

Magen David Adom ambulance teams and other first responders were dispatched to the Taba border crossing with Egypt to assist with medical needs.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said it was in contact with Egyptian authorities to facilitate the individuals’ return to the Jewish state.

The Israeli military announced that soldiers from the Airborne Combat Rescue and Evacuation Unit 669 had also been sent to the Egyptian border by Israeli Air Force helicopters to assist and evacuate those hurt in the crash.