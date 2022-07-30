Russia Wants to Dissolve Ukraine from World Map, Says US Envoy to UN

i24 News – US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said Friday there should be no doubt that Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine and “dissolve it from the world map entirely.”

Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council (UNSC) that the United States is seeing growing signs that Russia is laying the groundwork to annex all of the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

She suggested Moscow will attempt to do so by installing “illegitimate proxy officials in Russian-held areas, with the goal of holding sham referenda or decree to join Russia,” AP News reported.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov “has even stated that this is Russia’s war aim.”

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, who last week warned that Russia was preparing to formally annex seized territory after Lavrov said his military’s “tasks” were now beyond the eastern Donbas region.

On Sunday, Lavrov also told an Arab summit in Egypt that Russia’s overreaching goal in Ukraine was to free its people from an “unacceptable regime.”

“We will certainly help the Ukrainian people to get rid of the regime, which is absolutely anti-people and anti-historical,” the Russian official pledged, according to AP News.

Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador, Dmitry Polyansky, told the UNSC that “the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine will be carried out in full.”

Nearly two million refugees from Ukraine have been sent to Russia, according to both Ukrainian and Russian officials. Ukraine considered these journeys as forced transfers to enemy soil – a war crime – while Russia calls them humanitarian evacuations of war victims.

“The United Nations has information that officials from Russia’s presidential administration are overseeing and coordinating filtration operations,” Thomas-Greenfield told the council.