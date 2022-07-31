Mastriano Shows How Not to Defuse an Antisemitism Controversy

JNS.org – American conservatives have gotten to the point where they are often unmoved by efforts by their liberal antagonists to get them to disavow extremists on the far-right. The existence of hateful and dangerously extreme groups, including those that spread antisemitism, is a problem that needs to be confronted, however small their numbers may be. So deep is the distrust between the two sides in the tribal culture war that passes for political discourse these days that they assume every such request is merely a setup. They see no reason to comment on people who are wholly unrelated to them, and they also believe that no matter what they say, their remarks will be twisted or misinterpreted to falsely portray them as extremists by a partisan liberal media.

There are plenty of examples of this dishonest game being played by some in the press, not the least being the way former President Donald Trump’s remarks were taken out of context and fallaciously portrayed as an endorsement of the participants in the 2017 “Unite the Right” neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville, Virginia, when his “very fine people” line was actually not about them, but those there to preserve certain statues. Trump still hasn’t escaped that false narrative.

But the scandal that Doug Mastriano is currently dealing with can’t be dismissed as a similar example of liberal bias or unfair reporting. On the contrary, the Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial nominee, whose ties to a brazen antisemite were recently made public, is the author of his own troubles.

Mastriano spent 21 years in the US Army and retired with the rank of colonel before being elected to the Pennsylvania State Senate. He is no stranger to controversy. A hard-core conservative and ardent Trump supporter, he believed that the 2020 presidential election results in Pennsylvania were “rigged.” He helped organize attendance at Trump’s Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally and was present when some participants later broke into the Capitol, though did not himself join in that riot.

That’s enough for Democrats to label him an “insurrectionist.” Interestingly, his opponent — state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is Jewish — and other Democrats spent heavily on ads promoting Mastriano in that primary over other more moderate opponents. They did so because they believe him to be the weakest among the GOP candidates.