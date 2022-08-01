Monday, August 1st | 4 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Man Arrested With Rifle Outside NY Home of Iranian-American Journalist

Check Point Q2 Profit Gains on ‘Healthy’ Cybersecurity Demand

Soccer Stars Messi and Neymar in Israel for French Super Cup

UK Soccer Fan Banned for Three Years After Performing Nazi Salute at Game

IsraAID Provides Access to Potable Water for Ukrainian City of Mykolaiv

US Envoy Signals Optimism on Lebanese-Israeli Maritime Border Deal

Hamas: Officer Guarding Israeli Prisoner Was Killed in Airstrike

Iran Says It Responded to EU Proposal Aimed at Salvaging 2015 Nuclear Deal

Israel Urges UN Chief to Disband Gaza War Panel Over ‘Antisemitic’ Comments

Israel to Withhold $180 Million in Palestinian Tax Funds Over Terrorist Stipends

August 1, 2022 10:01 am
0

Check Point Q2 Profit Gains on ‘Healthy’ Cybersecurity Demand

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Gil Shwed, Chief Executive of Network security provider Check Point Software Technologies, speaks during the annual Cyberweek conference at Tel Aviv University, Israel, June 20, 2016

Check Point Software Technologies beat estimates with a 2% gain in second-quarter profit, boosted by double-digit growth in revenue from products and subscriptions to protect cloud and other networks from escalating cyber attacks.

“The demand for cyber has remained healthy in the last year, and I hope it will stay that way,” Chief Executive Gil Shwed told reporters.

Still, he cautioned that there are many uncertainties moving forward due to global economic softness and supply chain issues that have boosted its costs and weighed on its business. But “we remain quite positive,” Shwed later told analysts.

Check Point shares, which have risen 7% this year, opened down 4.1% at $119.46.

Related coverage

August 1, 2022 8:00 am
0

IsraAID Provides Access to Potable Water for Ukrainian City of Mykolaiv

JNS.org - The NGO IsraAID is providing the heavily shelled city of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, with four reverse-osmosis water filtration systems,...

Israel-based Check Point projected third-quarter revenue of $555-$585 million and adjusted earnings per share of $1.60-$1.72. The company was forecast to post EPS ex-items of $1.71 on revenue of $566.2 million, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Check Point said on Monday that in the April to June period, it earned $1.64 per diluted share excluding one-off items, up from $1.61 a year earlier. Revenue grew 9% to $571 million. It had been forecast to earn $1.62 a share on revenue of $560 million.

Over the past quarter, cyber-attacks increased by 32%, while advanced attacks, such as ransomware, grew by 59% to underscore the critical need for cyber security, Shwed said.

Check Point has moved to a prevention-first security system that includes securing corporate networks, the cloud and employees who work remotely. Security subscription revenue grew 14% in the quarter.

Shwed said that after making six acquisitions in the last few years, Check Point, with $3.7 billion in cash, may seek more.

“It’s always challenging to find the right companies and we are (constantly looking) for the right targets,” he said. “I’m sure that in the mid to long range, we’ll find more opportunities.”

Check Point said it bought back $325 million worth of shares in the quarter, as part of its share repurchase program.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.