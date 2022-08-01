Monday, August 1st | 4 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden Fights Back on ‘Apartheid State,’ But BDS Continues Its Lies

PA Increases Payments for Terrorists Who Killed US and Israeli Students

Man Arrested With Rifle Outside NY Home of Iranian-American Journalist

Check Point Q2 Profit Gains on ‘Healthy’ Cybersecurity Demand

Soccer Stars Messi and Neymar in Israel for French Super Cup

UK Soccer Fan Banned for Three Years After Performing Nazi Salute at Game

IsraAID Provides Access to Potable Water for Ukrainian City of Mykolaiv

US Envoy Signals Optimism on Lebanese-Israeli Maritime Border Deal

Hamas: Officer Guarding Israeli Prisoner Was Killed in Airstrike

Iran Says It Responded to EU Proposal Aimed at Salvaging 2015 Nuclear Deal

August 1, 2022 6:58 am
0

US Envoy Signals Optimism on Lebanese-Israeli Maritime Border Deal

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Lebanese President Michel Aoun meets with US Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, on June 14, 2022. Photo: Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS.

The US official mediating a maritime border dispute between Lebanon and Israel said on Monday he remained optimistic about making progress towards a deal and looked forward to returning to the region to make a “final arrangement.”

Amos Hochstein made the comments after meeting Lebanon’s top leaders at the presidential palace, as he presses efforts to clinch a rare agreement between enemy states that should allow both to develop offshore energy resources.

“I remain optimistic that we can make continuous progress as we have over the last several weeks and I look forward to being able to come back to the region to make the final arrangement,” Hochtein said.

There was no immediate comment from Lebanese officials. Prime Minister Najib Mikati gave a thumbs up as he emerged from the meeting that also included President Michel Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Related coverage

July 30, 2022 12:12 pm
0

Saudi Arabia Hosts Meeting on Camel Protection

i24 News – Specialists from several countries gathered in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to discuss new animal care regulations for...

The United States in 2020 stepped up long-running efforts to mediate an agreement between Israel and Lebanon in indirect talks.

Tensions over the issue escalated in June when a ship arrived in an area deemed part of the disputed zone by Lebanon to begin developing a field for Israel.

Israel said the area in question, Karish, was firmly in its exclusive economic zone.

The heavily armed Lebanese group Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran has fought numerous conflicts with Israel, has threatened military action if Lebanon is prevented from exploiting what it deems to be its offshore rights.

But it has also said it will respect the decision of the Lebanese government.

Lebanon and Israel are located in the Levant Basin, where a number of big sub-sea gas fields have been discovered since 2009. Israel already produces and exports gas.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.