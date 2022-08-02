Tuesday, August 2nd | 5 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Army ‘Successfully’ Tests Israel’s Iron Dome in Live Fire Interception

Palestinian Authority Declares Support for Chinese Regime as Tensions Deepen Between Washington and Beijing

New York City Council Member Urges NY Governor to Address ‘Hostile Climate’ for Jewish CUNY Students

The Next Ethnic Studies Battleground: Look Who’s Teaching the Teachers

The Great Normalizer of Antisemitism — the United Nations

Israel’s Herzog Orders Investigation of Alleged Sex Abuse of Prison Guards

Netflix Co-Founder Wears Tefillin for the First Time, Celebrates Bar Mitzvah

Israeli Lidar Maker Innoviz Signs $4 Billion Supply Deal With Volkswagen

Israel Closes Roads, Border Crossing Amid Risk of Retaliatory Attacks by Palestinian Islamic Jihad

Rapper Apologizes for Performing in T-Shirt Featuring Swastika

August 2, 2022 10:17 am
0

Gilboa Prison Commander Questioned by Israeli Police Over Alleged Rape Case

avatar by i24 News

Israeli security personnel stand together outside the walls of Gilboa prison in north Israel September 6, 2021. REUTERS/ Gil Eliyahu

i24 News – A prison official who was in command at the Gilboa prison at the time when alleged assaults on a female guard by a Palestinian inmate took place, was questioned by Israeli police on Monday.

The man, whose identity was not released, confirmed to Ynet that he went through hours of questioning but did not give details on its nature.

Earlier on Monday, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that he will “re-examine the continued placement of female soldiers and career officers in the Israel Prison Services, seeing as that their job is to deal directly with security prisoners.”

The term “security prisoners” refers to Palestinian inmates, who were charged with terrorist attacks against Israelis. Gantz underlined that the soldiers tasked to handle dangerous terrorists should receive special training.

Related coverage

August 2, 2022 1:21 pm
0

Israel’s Herzog Orders Investigation of Alleged Sex Abuse of Prison Guards

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called on Tuesday for an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse of female guards by prisoners...

The former Gilboa prison guard claimed last week that she was raped by one of the inmates, while her commander not only knew about the assault but “handed her over” to the prisoner. According to her, the inmate was allowed by the commander to walk freely through the prison corridors without handcuffs and “touched the bodies of female soldiers without restraint.”

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday said that “it cannot be that a soldier is raped by a terrorist during her service” and pledged for the independent investigation to be launched to make sure “such an incident never happens again.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.