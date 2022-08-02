PSG Beats Nantes to Win Soccer Champions Trophy in Tel Aviv

JNS.org – French champion Paris Saint-Germain defeated French Cup victor Nantes 4-0 to win the Champions Trophy on Sunday at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, where the match was played for the second consecutive year.

Midway through the first half, Lionel Messi, the record-setting seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, scored, according to the AP.

Neymar skillfully guided a free kick into the top left corner to give coach Christophe Galtier’s team a 2-0 lead in first-half injury time.

Sergio Ramos, a seasoned defender, scored a close-range goal to make it 3-0 in the 57th minute, and Neymar scored a penalty in the 82nd minute.

The French Super Cup, or Trophée des Champions, is played annually between the winner of Ligue 1 and the holder of the Coupe de France.