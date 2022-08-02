Tuesday, August 2nd | 5 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

PSG Beats Nantes to Win Soccer Champions Trophy in Tel Aviv

Hamas Youth Camps in Gaza Include Weapons Training, Targets of ‘Israeli Soldiers’

Israel President Taps First Woman Officer as Military Secretary

New Spanish-Language Handbook Promotes IHRA Definition of Antisemitism

IRGC-Affiliated ‘Telegram’ Channel Releases Nuclear-Bomb Warning

Israel Trains Ukrainian Therapists to Deal With After-Effects of War, Related Trauma

Ayman al-Zawahiri: From Cairo Physician to al Qaeda Leader

Israeli, US Navies Kick Off Joint Drill in Red Sea Amid Heightened Maritime Threats

Al Qaeda Leader Zawahiri Killed in CIA Drone Strike in Afghanistan: US Officials

Study Links Haifa Bay Pollution to Increased Cancer Risk

August 2, 2022 8:35 am
0

PSG Beats Nantes to Win Soccer Champions Trophy in Tel Aviv

avatar by JNS.org

A soccer ball. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – French champion Paris Saint-Germain defeated French Cup victor Nantes 4-0 to win the Champions Trophy on Sunday at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, where the match was played for the second consecutive year.

Midway through the first half, Lionel Messi, the record-setting seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, scored, according to the AP.

Neymar skillfully guided a free kick into the top left corner to give coach Christophe Galtier’s team a 2-0 lead in first-half injury time.

Sergio Ramos, a seasoned defender, scored a close-range goal to make it 3-0 in the 57th minute, and Neymar scored a penalty in the 82nd minute.

The French Super Cup, or Trophée des Champions, is played annually between the winner of Ligue 1 and the holder of the Coupe de France.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.