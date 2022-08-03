GOP Candidate for Illinois Governor Darren Bailey Under Fire for Demeaning Holocaust With Comments on Abortion

The Republican gubernatorial candidate in Illinois has encountered severe criticism from Jewish leaders and political opponents after a video from 2017 was unearthed in which he claimed that the Nazi Holocaust “doesn’t even compare” with abortion.

“I believe that abortion is one of the greatest atrocities of our day, and I believe it’s one of the greatest atrocities probably forever,” Darren Bailey said, during a Facebook livestream event for his ultimately successful electoral campaign for a seat in the Illinois Senate.

“The attempted extermination of the Jews of World War II doesn’t even compare on a shadow of the life that has been lost with abortion since its legalization,” he continued.

Bailey — who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and boosted by Democrats who calculate that he will be the weaker candidate — will face off against the state’s Jewish governor, JB Pritzker, in the Nov. 8 contest.

Pritzker described Bailey’s 2017 comments as “disqualifying” as his campaign launched a new attack ad highlighting the Holocaust remarks.

“To equate the Holocaust to a woman’s right to choose is not only disturbing, but it’s also disqualifying,” Pritzker tweeted. “Illinois, this kind of false equivalence shows exactly the type of man and leader Darren Bailey is.”

State Rep. Jen Gong-Gershowitz, a Democratic member of the Illinois Legislative Jewish Caucus, stated on Twitter that “Darren Bailey’s shameful use of the Holocaust proves he is unfit to lead Illinois,” while US Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D) called Bailey’s comments “despicable and deeply upsetting.”

Jewish groups also condemned Bailey.

“It’s shameful, it’s unacceptable,” said David Goldenberg, the midwest regional director for the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). “And it does an incredible disservice to the millions of Jews and others who were killed at the hands of the Nazis.”

On Tuesday, Bailey stated that he had not intended to demean the Holocaust but did not apologize for his comments.

The Holocaust was “a human tragedy without parallel,” he said.

“In no way was I attempting to diminish the atrocities of the Holocaust and its stain on history,” Bailey said. “I meant to emphasize the tragedy of millions of babies being lost.”

Bailey added that he had met with and supports “many people in the Jewish community in Illinois” and that he looked forward to “working with them.”