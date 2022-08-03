Israel Signs Contract to Build Embassy in Morocco

JNS.org – Israel’s Ambassador to Morocco David Govrin signed a construction contract on Tuesday to build a headquarters for a permanent Israeli embassy in Morocco.

“I am very happy to share with you this photo, which witnesses one of the historical moments I lived with my team, as the construction contract for the headquarters of the permanent Israeli embassy in Morocco was signed,” he wrote on Twitter.

“With this, we will begin, God willing, a new era in which we will consolidate our distinguished relations with Morocco,” added the ambassador.

According to Ynet, the construction will cost $4 million and be built on the same property where Israel had a presence before it was abandoned in 2000, when diplomatic relations were severed.

Last year, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid visited Morocco as the first Israeli foreign minister to visit the country since 2003. During the trip, he inaugurated the Israeli Liaison Office in Rabat and pledged that Israel and Morocco would both open embassies in each country.

Last month, Israel-Moroccan relations made strides with the two countries signing an intellectual-property pact, Israeli Defense Forces representatives participating in a military exercise held in Morocco, and the IDF Chief of Staff paying the country an official visit.

Next month, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita plans to attend an event for the second anniversary of the Abraham Accords in Israel, according to the European Jewish Press.