Wednesday, August 3rd | 6 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Signs Contract to Build Embassy in Morocco

German Airline to Appoint Antisemitism Manager After Keeping Jews From Flight

Auburn’s ‘Birthright for College Basketball’ Initiative Tips Off in Jerusalem

US Asks Argentina to Seize Venezuelan Plane Linked to Iran

White House Hopes to Contain Tensions With China Over Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit

‘Stop Arming Ukraine,’ Former UK Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn Demands in Interview with Pro-Hezbollah TV Channel

Iran’s Raisi Plans to Address UN in New York Despite US Sanctions

US Army ‘Successfully’ Tests Israel’s Iron Dome in Live Fire Interception

Palestinian Authority Declares Support for Chinese Regime as Tensions Deepen Between Washington and Beijing

New York City Council Member Urges NY Governor to Address ‘Hostile Climate’ for Jewish CUNY Students

August 3, 2022 8:27 am
0

Israel Signs Contract to Build Embassy in Morocco

avatar by JNS.org

People walk on a street, in Rabat, Morocco. Photo: Nawalbennani via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Israel’s Ambassador to Morocco David Govrin signed a construction contract on Tuesday to build a headquarters for a permanent Israeli embassy in Morocco.

“I am very happy to share with you this photo, which witnesses one of the historical moments I lived with my team, as the construction contract for the headquarters of the permanent Israeli embassy in Morocco was signed,” he wrote on Twitter.

“With this, we will begin, God willing, a new era in which we will consolidate our distinguished relations with Morocco,” added the ambassador.

According to Ynet, the construction will cost $4 million and be built on the same property where Israel had a presence before it was abandoned in 2000, when diplomatic relations were severed.

Related coverage

August 2, 2022 8:31 am
0

Hamas Youth Camps in Gaza Include Weapons Training, Targets of ‘Israeli Soldiers’

JNS.org - As in previous years, the Hamas terrorist organization that rules the Gaza Strip is running summer camps for...

Last year, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid visited Morocco as the first Israeli foreign minister to visit the country since 2003. During the trip, he inaugurated the Israeli Liaison Office in Rabat and pledged that Israel and Morocco would both open embassies in each country.

Last month, Israel-Moroccan relations made strides with the two countries signing an intellectual-property pact, Israeli Defense Forces representatives participating in a military exercise held in Morocco, and the IDF Chief of Staff paying the country an official visit.

Next month, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita plans to attend an event for the second anniversary of the Abraham Accords in Israel, according to the European Jewish Press.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.