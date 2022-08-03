New York Yankees Acquire Jewish Pitcher Scott Effross From Chicago Cubs
by Shiryn Ghermezian
The New York Yankees acquired Jewish pitcher Scott Effross on Monday in a trade with the Chicago Cubs’ Hayden Wesneski.
Effross, a right-hand pitcher who is known to wear a Star of David necklace when he takes the mound, was acquired by the Yankees after season-ending injuries to the team’s right-handers Chad Green and Michael King, as well as a right shoulder strain to reliever Miguel Castro.
“I’ve heard [Effross’] name a lot. I know our guys have liked him a lot,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone. “And then obviously he’s had a really good season with the Cubs. We’re getting a guy that we feel like gets both handed [hitters] out and is really having one of the better seasons of any reliever in the league.”
“We think it’s a great addition,” Boone added about Effross. “Obviously, that sidearm [motion] is a built-in advantage against righties and he’s got that good slider to go with it. But you see against lefties, he’s done even better to this point. He’s got that ability to drive the ball up in the strike zone. He’s got weapons.”
Boone also noted that he anticipates using the Jewish athlete “in a lot of different spots” and said, “I think Scott has a chance to come in and really complement some of the guys we have in our bullpen.”
Effross told the YES Network that while its “bittersweet” to leave the Cubs, “I really couldn’t ask for a better spot to go right now as far as teams wise. [We’re] one of the best teams in baseball right now so I’m really excited to join the team … I wanna bring another [World Series] ring here [to the Yankees] so I’m excited to get going.”
The Yankees also recently drafted 21-year-old Jewish pitcher Eric Reyzelman.