New York Yankees Acquire Jewish Pitcher Scott Effross From Chicago Cubs

The New York Yankees acquired Jewish pitcher Scott Effross on Monday in a trade with the Chicago Cubs’ Hayden Wesneski.

Effross, a right-hand pitcher who is known to wear a Star of David necklace when he takes the mound, was acquired by the Yankees after season-ending injuries to the team’s right-handers Chad Green and Michael King, as well as a right shoulder strain to reliever Miguel Castro.

“I’ve heard [Effross’] name a lot. I know our guys have liked him a lot,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone. “And then obviously he’s had a really good season with the Cubs. We’re getting a guy that we feel like gets both handed [hitters] out and is really having one of the better seasons of any reliever in the league.”