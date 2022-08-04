Lebanese Archbishop Carried More Than $460,000 From Israel to Lebanon

JNS.org – The latest sectarian spat in crisis-torn Lebanon centers on a Lebanese archbishop who brought more than $460,000 from Israel to Lebanon. The case may even affect the upcoming presidential election.

The detention of the archbishop was viewed as an assault on the church by a large portion of the Christian community, reported The Associated Press.

Last month, Lebanese border guards briefly detained the clergyman. They seized 20 suitcases filled with cash and medicine on the grounds that he had broken Lebanon’s strict laws against normalizing relations with Israel.

Opponents of Hezbollah claim that the Iranian-backed organization controls Lebanese institutions and security forces, and has employed them to target the Maronite Church. The patriarch of the Maronite Church, whose patriarch has grown more critical of the Iran-backed Hezbollah and its expanding influence in Lebanon, is the archbishop Moussa el-Hajj, a senior member of the church.

Related coverage Egyptian Mediators Focus De-Escalation Efforts on Islamic Jihad Leaders in Lebanon JNS.org - Following the arrest of Bassam al-Sa’adi, the head of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s operations in Judea and Samaria,...

According to the report, Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rai, 71, argued that the money used in the legal case against el-Hajj was for charitable purposes in a sermon he gave at the end of last month. He urged the dismissal of the charges and the resignation of the military judge overseeing the case.