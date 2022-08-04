Thursday, August 4th | 7 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Lebanese Archbishop Carried More Than $460,000 From Israel to Lebanon

Report: Integration of Ultra-Orthodox Jews and Arabs in The High-Tech Industry is Proceeding Too Slowly

On Beirut Blast Anniversary, Christian Patriarch Condemns Government Inaction

Iran’s Top Negotiator Meets EU’s Mora in Vienna

China Fires Missiles into Waters off Taiwan in Largest Ever Drills

Sullivan Expresses Concern Over Iranian-American Journalist’s Safety

Coral Reefs in Eilat Haven’t Recovered From Extreme 2020 Storm, ‘Worrying’ Report Finds

Dramatic Rise in Antisemitic Hate Crimes Unnerves Canadian Jewish Community

Iran, US Top Negotiators to Travel to Vienna for Nuclear Pact Talks

Pagaya Rally Shows No Signs of Slowing, Breaches $20 Billion Valuation for the First Time

August 4, 2022 8:03 am
0

Lebanese Archbishop Carried More Than $460,000 From Israel to Lebanon

avatar by JNS.org

The Israel-Lebanon border near Metula, Nov. 27, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Ali Hashisho.

JNS.org – The latest sectarian spat in crisis-torn Lebanon centers on a Lebanese archbishop who brought more than $460,000 from Israel to Lebanon. The case may even affect the upcoming presidential election.

The detention of the archbishop was viewed as an assault on the church by a large portion of the Christian community, reported The Associated Press.

Last month, Lebanese border guards briefly detained the clergyman. They seized 20 suitcases filled with cash and medicine on the grounds that he had broken Lebanon’s strict laws against normalizing relations with Israel.

Opponents of Hezbollah claim that the Iranian-backed organization controls Lebanese institutions and security forces, and has employed them to target the Maronite Church. The patriarch of the Maronite Church, whose patriarch has grown more critical of the Iran-backed Hezbollah and its expanding influence in Lebanon, is the archbishop Moussa el-Hajj, a senior member of the church.

Related coverage

August 3, 2022 8:53 am
0

Egyptian Mediators Focus De-Escalation Efforts on Islamic Jihad Leaders in Lebanon

JNS.org - Following the arrest of Bassam al-Sa’adi, the head of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s operations in Judea and Samaria,...

According to the report, Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rai, 71, argued that the money used in the legal case against el-Hajj was for charitable purposes in a sermon he gave at the end of last month. He urged the dismissal of the charges and the resignation of the military judge overseeing the case.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.