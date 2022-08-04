Romania to Compensate Holocaust Survivors in Israel Via Social Security System

JNS.org – Israel announced a deal with Romania on Monday that will allow Holocaust survivors to receive a compensatory pension from Bucharest’s social security system.

The agreement, announced by Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Israel’s Minister for Social Equality Meirav Cohen, establishes a system for Israelis who fled Romania to file compensation claims.

Lapid stated that “as the son of a Holocaust survivor, I am moved by the signing of this important agreement. The State of Israel must do everything so Holocaust survivors can live here in the country with the dignity they deserve.”

“We are correcting decades of injustice,” he said. “Our basic duty as a society is to see that the survivors live out the rest of their lives in the best way possible.”