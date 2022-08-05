Israeli Police to Help Morocco Track Down Fugitives

JNS.org – Israel Police will work with their Moroccan counterparts to find Israeli criminals who fled to the North African country, Kan reported on Thursday.

According to the police, they have observed a pattern of known Israeli criminals leaving for Morocco, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

The collaboration between Moroccan and Israeli police is reportedly being led by Israel Police Chief Yaakov “Kobi” Shabtai, who visited Morocco this week.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Ambassador to Morocco David Govrin signed a construction contract on Tuesday for building a headquarters for a permanent Israeli embassy in Morocco. Last month, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi began his first official visit to Morocco.