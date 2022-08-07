Sunday, August 7th | 10 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Tourism Industry Offers Free Vacations to Residents Living Near Gaza Border

Israel Says Iron Dome Shoots Down 97% of Gaza Rockets

Israeli Firm Pioneers 3D Imaging for Military, Rescue Teams to ‘See Through Walls’

Sderot Residents Share Frustration, Resilience Amid Palestinian Rocket Fire: ‘We Are Here to Stay’

Misfired Rocket Launched by Islamic Jihad Militants Almost Strikes Palestinian News Crew in Gaza

Israel, Palestinian Islamic Jihad Reach Ceasefire in Gaza

Antisemitism: Back to Square One?

Pro-Israel Groups Spent Money and Won. So What?

Avoiding Mention of Iran While Urging Israeli Restraint

Make Islamic Jihad Despair

August 7, 2022 9:45 am
0

First Ship Since Russian Invasion Arrives in Ukraine, Ministry Says

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The Barbados-flagged general cargo ship Fulmar S arrives to the sea port in Chornomorsk after restarting grain export, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Ukraine August 7, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Serhii Smolientsev

The first cargo vessel since the Russian invasion arrived at Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk for the future transportation of grain to international markets, Ukraine‘s Infrastructure Ministry said on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, four ships carrying Ukrainian foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports as part of a deal to unblock the country’s sea exports.

“Bulk carrier FULMAR S has arrived at Chornomorsk port and is ready for loading,” the ministry said on Facebook.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.