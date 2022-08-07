Israel Posts Video Showing Palestinian Rocket Hitting Gaza Refugee Camp

Sunday, August 7th | 10 Av 5782

August 7, 2022 7:03 am
avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

Footage distributed by the IDF purporting to show a rocket fired by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad that landed in Gaza. Photo: Twitter screenshot

i24 News – A video circulated by the Israel Defense Forces’ spokesperson on Saturday appeared to show that a rocket hitting the Gazan refugee camp of Jabalia was launched by Islamic Jihad terrorists.

The video clearly shows the short trajectory of the rocket, launched in Gaza and landing nearby.

The strike, which Palestinian media attributed to Israel, killed at least five children and wounded 15 others.

An Israeli security source confirmed to i24NEWS that the military was not carrying out any raids in Gaza at the time of the explosion in the refugee camp; the Israeli military’s latest activity in Gaza took place some two hours earlier.

The incident took place amid an escalation between the Jewish state and Gazan terrorists, sparked by a targeted strike by Israel’s military that took out a senior Islamic Jihad commander.

