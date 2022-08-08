Monday, August 8th | 11 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden Says He Is Concerned About China’s Moves Around Taiwan

More Gaza Civilians Killed by PIJ Rockets Than by Military Strikes: Israeli Army

Two More Grain Ships Sail From Ukraine as Third Port Opens

‘Confronting Hate’ Exhibit Portrays How AJC Broached Antisemitism During World War II

IDF Demolishes Homes of Terrorists Behind Deadly Independence Day Attack

Israel Re-Opens Gaza Crossings as Truce With Palestinians Holds

Israel Tourism Industry Offers Free Vacations to Residents Living Near Gaza Border

Israel Says Iron Dome Shoots Down 97% of Gaza Rockets

Israeli Firm Pioneers 3D Imaging for Military, Rescue Teams to ‘See Through Walls’

Sderot Residents Share Frustration, Resilience Amid Palestinian Rocket Fire: ‘We Are Here to Stay’

August 8, 2022 8:54 am
0

Biden Says He Is Concerned About China’s Moves Around Taiwan

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The Rocket Force under the Eastern Theatre Command of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) conducts conventional missile tests into the waters off the eastern coast of Taiwan, from an undisclosed location in this handout released on August 4, 2022. Eastern Theatre Command/Handout via REUTERS

US President Joe Biden on Monday said he was not worried about Taiwan but was concerned about China‘s actions in the region since House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei.

“I’m concerned they are moving as much as they are,” Biden said as he left for a visit to flood-ravaged Kentucky. “But I don’t think they’re going to do anything more than they are.”

China announced fresh military drills in the seas and airspace around Taiwan on Monday, a day after the scheduled end of its largest-ever exercises to protest last week’s visit to the island by Pelosi.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has never renounced using force to bring it under its control.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.