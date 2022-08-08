IDF Demolishes Homes of Terrorists Behind Deadly Independence Day Attack

JNS.org – As a shaky cease-fire between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad took effect on Sunday night, Israeli forces demolished the homes in the village of Rumana near Jenin of the two terrorists responsible for murdering three Israelis in Elad in May.

The High Court of Justice rejected petitions to issue a stay order against the demolition.

During the operation, local residents began rioting, burning tires and stoning the Israeli forces, who deployed crowd control measures.

As’ad Yousef As’ad al-Rifa’i and Subhi Emad Subhi Abu Shqeir were indicted approximately two months ago for the attack, which took place on Israel’s Independence Day.

Related coverage Israel Tourism Industry Offers Free Vacations to Residents Living Near Gaza Border i24 News – As Israel's military Operation Breaking Dawn against Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip entered its third day,...

According to the indictment, they were wielding axes and knives when they broke through the security fence around the village of Rantis, from where they were picked up and taken to Elad.