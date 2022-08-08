Monday, August 8th | 11 Av 5782

August 8, 2022 8:05 am
IDF Demolishes Homes of Terrorists Behind Deadly Independence Day Attack

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Israeli security forces walk at the site of a demolished house in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem January 19, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JNS.org – As a shaky cease-fire between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad took effect on Sunday night, Israeli forces demolished the homes in the village of Rumana near Jenin of the two terrorists responsible for murdering three Israelis in Elad in May.

The High Court of Justice rejected petitions to issue a stay order against the demolition.

During the operation, local residents began rioting, burning tires and stoning the Israeli forces, who deployed crowd control measures.

As’ad Yousef As’ad al-Rifa’i and Subhi Emad Subhi Abu Shqeir were indicted approximately two months ago for the attack, which took place on Israel’s Independence Day.

According to the indictment, they were wielding axes and knives when they broke through the security fence around the village of Rantis, from where they were picked up and taken to Elad.

