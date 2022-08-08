Israel’s Monday.com Registers 75% Increase in Revenue, Shares Surge

Enterprise software company monday.com registered impressive results in the second quarter of 2022 despite the slowdown in the global economy. The Israeli company, traded on Nasdaq, raised its annual forecast after recording revenue of $123.7 million in Q2. “The expansion of our business activity, especially in the enterprise market, is continuing at an excellent pace,” said monday.com’s co-founder and CEO, Roy Mann. “The amount of customers we have in this sector has crossed the 1,000 mark in the second quarter, and we are maintaining one of the best customer retention rates in the industry.”