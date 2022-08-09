Tuesday, August 9th | 12 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Opens Southern Airport to Palestinian Passengers, Flights to Turkey Begin This Month

Current Crisis Not on Same Scale as Dot-Com Bubble, Says Bank of Israel

Israeli and Russian Presidents Discuss Threat to Close Jewish Agency

The Blood Libel That Went Viral: Israel Blamed for Palestinian Islamic Jihad Rocket That Killed Children

The PIJ-Israel Conflict Places Hamas in a Trap

‘Grease’ Actress and Singer Olivia Newton-John, of Jewish-German Descent, Dies at 73

Israel Bashers Jump on Gaza Fighting, and Give a Pass to Islamic Jihad

Identifying With the Invisible Residents of Southern Israel

Palestinian Islamic Jihad Is Part of a Global War Against Free Nations

Lapid Thanks Egypt’s Sisi for Truce Mediation Efforts

August 9, 2022 11:52 am
0

Israel Opens Southern Airport to Palestinian Passengers, Flights to Turkey Begin This Month

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A general view of the new Ramon International Airport in Timna Valley, north of Eilat, Israel, June 13, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen / File.

Palestinians in the West Bank will be able to fly abroad through Israel’s Ramon Airport starting later this month, Israel’s Airports Authority announced Tuesday.

Under the initiative, flights will be offered twice a week to the Turkish resort city of Antalya beginning at the end of August, and to Istanbul in September. They will be run by the carriers Atlas and Pegasus on Airbus A321 planes.

Ramon Airport is located near the Red Sea port and tourist hub of Eilat.

Reports of the plan emerged in mid-July, as Israel greenlit a series of goodwill gestures to Palestinians ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit to the country, including an increase of Gazan workers allowed to enter Israel and the approval of Palestinian construction plans in the West Bank.

Related coverage

August 9, 2022 11:43 am
0

Current Crisis Not on Same Scale as Dot-Com Bubble, Says Bank of Israel

CTech – The decline in the value of high-tech companies as well as the global economic slowdown will indeed harm...

The proposal to open Ramon Airport to Palestinian passengers — and establish a “safe passage” to ferry them from the West Bank — was also considered at the time, Israel’s Kan news reported. In exchange, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz requested concessions from Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, mainly to withhold from advancing proceedings against Israel in the International Criminal Court.

The scheme will open a new mode of travel for Palestinians in the West Bank, who otherwise largely have to cross to Jordan to fly internationally.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.