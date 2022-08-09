Tuesday, August 9th | 12 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Lapid Thanks Egypt’s Sisi for Truce Mediation Efforts

German University Votes to Keep Name of Its 15th Century Antisemitic Founder

Wanted Palestinian Suspect Killed During IDF Raid in Nablus

Hezbollah Warns Israel Against Targeting Palestinian Terrorists in Lebanon

Russia Puts Iranian Satellite Into Orbit

Israel Hails Military ‘Achievements’ Against Islamic Jihad as Gaza Tensions Remain

Calls Renewed for Expulsion of Jeremy Corbyn From UK Labour Party Amid Backlash Over Interview With Pro-Hezbollah Broadcaster

After Biden Visit, More Israelis Say US Considers Their Security in Iran Talks; Most Remain Dubious

Gold Medal-Winning Australian Racewalker Wears Keepsake From Holocaust Survivor Grandmother in Competition

UN Official Defends Palestinian ‘Right to Resist’ Israeli ‘Occupation’

August 9, 2022 8:36 am
0

Lapid Thanks Egypt’s Sisi for Truce Mediation Efforts

avatar by JNS.org

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attends the Arab summit in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, May 31, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Hamad l Mohammed/File Photo.

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed his gratitude to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Monday for Cairo’s “strenuous efforts” in securing a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The ceasefire went into effect just before midnight on Sunday, bringing an end to three days of fighting that saw tens of Palestinians killed and over a thousand rockets fired at Israel.

Lapid told el-Sisi that “Egypt has a most important role in preserving regional stability and security,” according to a statement from the Israeli premier.

The two leaders had also discussed the importance of strengthening and developing normalization between Israel and countries in the region, as well as “humanitarian issues important to both countries,” according to the statement.

El-Sisi emphasized to Lapid the importance of restraint, not only in the Gaza Strip but also in Judea and Samaria, and said that Egypt looks forward to the renewal of peace negotiations with the Palestinians, according to i24News.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.