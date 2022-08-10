Wednesday, August 10th | 13 Av 5782

Coldplay Invites Israeli Teen Guitarist Onstage for Joint Performance During Concert in Brussels

August 10, 2022 1:16 pm
Coldplay Invites Israeli Teen Guitarist Onstage for Joint Performance During Concert in Brussels

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Gili Torres on stage with Coldplay in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Screenshot.

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin brought an Israeli teenage guitarist on stage to play a song with the British rock band at their concert in Brussels, Belgium, on Monday night.

Gili Torres played the guitar for Coldplay’s 2002 hit song “Green Eyes” while Martin sang the lyrics to the crowd who gathered at King Baudouin Stadium to hear the band as part of their “Music of the Spheres” world tour.

Torres was initially in the crowd holding a large sign that asked if she could join the band on stage for a performance of “Green Eyes,” according to The Times of Israel. Martin saw her sign and invited her on stage to perform with the band before asking the crowd to “please welcome Gili, like a rockstar.” Torres then performed the track with headphones on and a guitar in hand, after which Martin told her “that was f**king awesome, Gili.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Coldplay (@coldplay)

Torres later posted a short video of the performance on her Instagram Stories with the caption “my wish came true.”

