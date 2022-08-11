Likud Knesset Slate Undergoes Overhaul Following Dramatic Primaries

JNS.org – The Likud primaries delivered dramatic results on Thursday, shaking up the party’s Knesset slate and pushing long-serving lawmakers to unrealistic slots that will likely leave them out of the Knesset come the Nov. 1 elections.

The party said that some 80,000 of its 140,000 registered members voted in the Aug. 10 primaries, equating to a 58 percent voter turnout.

With 80 percent of the votes counted as of noon Thursday, estimates are that when the dust settles, several senior Likud MKs will find themselves outside the top ten. Polls currently give Likud between 34-36 seats, but the chances of anyone outside of the top ten being named as a minister are slim.

The slate currently taking shape indicates that Likud leader and opposition whip Benjamin Netanyahu will get what he wants in terms of keeping those he considers loyal to him at the forefront of the party.

As of noon local time, Knesset member Yariv Levin was slated to take the Likud’s No. 2 slot, followed by Eli Cohen, Yoav Gallant and David Amsalem, while longtime MKs like Yuli Edelstein, Israel Katz, Gila Gamliel and Tzachi Hanegbi were pushed surprisingly low on the roster.

Still, their placement may change if Netanyahu decides to “upgrade” them to one of the five slots the party has allowed him to reserve on the slate for personal appointments, namely slots 14, 16, 28, 37 and 43.