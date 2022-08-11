Thursday, August 11th | 14 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Likud Knesset Slate Undergoes Overhaul Following Dramatic Primaries

British Palestinian Journalist Criticizes Hamas for Not Battling With Islamic Jihad

Report: Israeli Hackers Took Down IRGC’s ‘Fars News’ Website

German Court Tries Army Reservist Suspected of Spying for Russia

Israel Extends Detention of Islamic Jihad West Bank Leader Al-Saadi

Armed Man Demanding Frozen Deposits Takes Hostages at Lebanese Commercial Bank

US Judge Sees No ‘Imminent’ Threat to Ben & Jerry’s After Unilever Sale of Israeli Business to Local Licensee

Ilhan Omar Defeats Moderate Democrat to Narrowly Win Primary Race in Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District

‘Isolated’ Russia Seeks to Pressure Israel Through Squeeze on Jewish Agency, Says Sharansky

Coldplay Invites Israeli Teen Guitarist Onstage for Joint Performance During Concert in Brussels

August 11, 2022 8:26 am
0

Likud Knesset Slate Undergoes Overhaul Following Dramatic Primaries

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

A general view shows the plenum at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem, June 27, 2022. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JNS.org – The Likud primaries delivered dramatic results on Thursday, shaking up the party’s Knesset slate and pushing long-serving lawmakers to unrealistic slots that will likely leave them out of the Knesset come the Nov. 1 elections.

The party said that some 80,000 of its 140,000 registered members voted in the Aug. 10 primaries, equating to a 58 percent voter turnout.

With 80 percent of the votes counted as of noon Thursday, estimates are that when the dust settles, several senior Likud MKs will find themselves outside the top ten. Polls currently give Likud between 34-36 seats, but the chances of anyone outside of the top ten being named as a minister are slim.

The slate currently taking shape indicates that Likud leader and opposition whip Benjamin Netanyahu will get what he wants in terms of keeping those he considers loyal to him at the forefront of the party.

As of noon local time, Knesset member Yariv Levin was slated to take the Likud’s No. 2 slot, followed by Eli Cohen, Yoav Gallant and David Amsalem, while longtime MKs like Yuli Edelstein, Israel Katz, Gila Gamliel and Tzachi Hanegbi were pushed surprisingly low on the roster.

Related coverage

August 11, 2022 8:16 am
0

Report: Israeli Hackers Took Down IRGC’s ‘Fars News’ Website

JNS.org - A hardline Iranian media outlet connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Fars News Agency, has reportedly had...

Still, their placement may change if Netanyahu decides to “upgrade” them to one of the five slots the party has allowed him to reserve on the slate for personal appointments, namely slots 14, 16, 28, 37 and 43.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.