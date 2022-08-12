Friday, August 12th | 15 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

The Top 5 Terror Groups Threatening Israel’s Existence

Wine Bottles With Portrait of Hitler Sell in Italy, Attract German Tourists Despite Years of Outrage

’13: The Musical’ Features a Jewish Plot and Great Songs

‘A Piece of Something Bigger’: Why the US-Israel Friendship Has Survived

Author Salman Rushdie Attacked on Stage at Event in New York

CAIR Loses Appeal on Suit Aimed at Muzzling Arizona Professor

When Human Leaders Fail Us, God Is There

Israeli Woman Accused of Spying for Iran Attempts Suicide

Despite Layoffs and Talk of a Recession, Israel’s High-Tech Sector Remains Optimistic

UK Prime Minister Candidate to Review Moving Embassy to Jerusalem, If Elected

August 12, 2022 8:14 am
0

British Man Sentenced to ‘Youth-Offender Institution’ for Assault on rabbi

avatar by JNS.org

House of Parliament in Westminster. Photo: Berit/Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – A man in the United Kingdom has been sentenced to more than three years in a youth offenders’ institution for hitting a rabbi in the head with a brick in May 2021, reported Jewish News.

Souraka Djabouri, 19, of Tudor Crescent, Ilford, pleaded guilty in July to grievous bodily harm without intent, theft and criminal damage for his attack on Rabbi Rafi Goodwin of Chigwell & Hainault Synagogue. On Aug. 5, he was sentenced to 43 months in the youth-offender program by the Chelmsford Crown Court.

According to the Jewish News, the altercation ensued after Goodwin stopped his car abruptly to avoid hitting a pedestrian in Essex, outside London. In another vehicle, Djabouri started shouting at the rabbi, including mentioning his Jewishness. Djabouri apparently followed Goodwin’s car, and when it stopped at an intersection, he began kicking the vehicle, damaging a mirror and a door.

The rabbi exited his car to take pictures of the damage when Djabouri hit him over the head with a brick and stole his cell phone. Goodwin needed stitches, suffering swelling on his face and eye.

The court proceedings noted that children were in the rabbi’s car at the time, witnessing the attack.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner

Comments are closed.

Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.