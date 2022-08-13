Saturday, August 13th | 16 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Lawmakers Urge UN Commission of Inquiry on Israel to be Dissolved

Hezbollah Official Says Group Does Not Know Anything about Attack on Rushdie

Iran’s Hardline Newspapers Praise Salman Rushdie’s Attacker

A ‘Lebanese Hero’: Iranian Outlet Praises Assailant Behind Attempted Murder of Novelist Salman Rushdie

New York Times Cuts Ties With Gaza-Based Reporter Who Said ‘Jews Are Sons of the Dogs’

J Street’s Losing Strategy Is Neither Pro-Israel Nor Pro-Peace

Charlottesville Jewish Community To Participate in Interfaith Vigil Observing Five Year Anniversary of Neo-Nazi Rally

Families of Murdered Israeli Olympic Athletes Boycott German Commemoration

The Top 5 Terror Groups Threatening Israel’s Existence

Wine Bottles With Portrait of Hitler Sell in Italy, Attract German Tourists Despite Years of Outrage

August 13, 2022 9:52 am
0

US Lawmakers Urge UN Commission of Inquiry on Israel to be Dissolved

avatar by i24 News

Miloon Kothari, member of the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel, briefs reporters on the first report of the Commission. Photo: UN Photo/Jean Marc Ferré

i24 NewsA group of bipartisan US lawmakers called for the United Nations to discontinue the Commission of Inquiry (COI) on Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza over what were considered antisemitic remarks made by an expert on the panel.

Miloon Kothari, one of the three human rights experts on the UN Human Rights Council’s COI, told the Mondoweiss website in July that he “would go as far as to raise the question of why [Israel is] even a member of the United Nations.”

“We are very disheartened by social media that is controlled largely by – whether it is the Jewish lobby or specific NGOs,” he added.

The UN investigator apologized days later for his comments, saying he was “completely wrong… to describe social media as being controlled largely by the Jewish lobby,”

Related coverage

August 12, 2022 10:37 am
0

‘A Piece of Something Bigger’: Why Has the US-Israel Friendship Survived?

Understanding the "special relationship" between the United States and Israel requires knowledge of both America's global vision and the long-held...

Over a week later, the US lawmakers are urging UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to also remove Kothari from his position and take definitive action against antisemitism in the UN.

“These comments should have no place at the United Nations and clearly demonstrate the lack of impartiality and disproportionate focus on Israel by the COI,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter.

Israeli and US officials also condemned Kothari for the remarks.

The COI was established last year following the 11-day war between Israel and Gaza’s ruling Hamas group in May.

“We were deeply disappointed last year at the formation of this unprecedented, open-ended, and biased COI to investigate Israel which completely ignores the role of terrorist groups such as Hamas in the protraction of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” the lawmakers added.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner

Comments are closed.

Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.