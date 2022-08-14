‘People Screaming Shema Yisroel’: US Citizens Among Injured in Jerusalem Shooting Attack

Eight people were injured, among them US citizens after a Palestinian gunman open fired on civilians at a bus and a parking lot near Jerusalem’s Old City.

Following an intensive manhunt by Israel’s security forces and several arrests, the suspected terrorist identified as east Jerusalem resident Amir Sidawi turned himself in to the Israeli police.

“This was a lone assailant, a resident of the city with a criminal background,” Prime Minister Yair Lapid stated. “Whoever harms Israeli citizens has nowhere to hide.”

During predawn hours on Sunday, the 26-year-old Palestinian gunman targeted a bus and opened fire at worshipers near the Western Wall and King David’s Tomb, injuring eight people, including a pregnant 30-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man who are in critical care, Israeli authorities said.

Related coverage Salman Rushdie Still Hospitalized as Attack Suspect Pleads Not Guilty Acclaimed author Salman Rushdie remained hospitalized on Saturday with serious injuries a day after he was repeatedly stabbed at a...

Sidawi is known to Israeli authorities. In 2015, he was convicted of grievous bodily harm and sentenced to eight years in prison, of which he served five after being suspected of murder.

“A few minutes after I got on the bus, I heard gunfire and saw the window shattered, I bent over quickly and saw blood around my shoulder,” Menahem Palace, an American citizen from New York told Israeli media. “People around me were screaming Shema Yisroel. It was really scary.”

Palace, 22, who arrived in Israel on Friday as part of the Birthright-Taglit program said that because of the adrenaline rush he only realized once he was taken in the ambulance to the hospital that he had a bullet in his shoulder.

“At the hospital, they X-rayed me and took it out, and now everything is fine,” he said.

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides condemned the shooting attack and confirmed that American citizens were among the victims.

“Deeply saddened to confirm that Americans were injured in this attack,” Nides tweeted. “I’ve spoken with the families and will keep them in my prayers.”

Among the injured victims reported in Israeli media were four members of a family from Williamsburg, Brooklyn belonging to the Satmar Hasidic movement who were visiting Jerusalem. The parents, son and daughter were waiting for a taxi at a bus stop when they were shot. The family’s father is reportedly in serious condition, sedated and on a respirator, while the mother is in moderate condition.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she was “horrified by the terror attack in Jerusalem, and by the news that a family of New Yorkers has been impacted.”

“We condemn terror and stand with the Israeli people as they seek peace.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also expressed support for Israel.

“New Yorkers stand with Israel today, and we now know that some of our own were victims in last night’s terror attack in Jerusalem,” Adams tweeted. “As we pray for their well-being, we are in contact with authorities and the Israeli government to ensure their needs are met.”

Israel’s Public Security Minister Omer Barlev praised the Israel police and security forces for their quick and determined action

“Israel will pursue those who seek to harm at any time, and we will get our hands on them,” Barlev said. “They won’t have a moment of quiet.”

Lapid thanked the security forces for their intensive and swift action that led to the terrorist turning himself in.

“I spoke with the mayor this morning and he is continuing to prepare the city for the holiday events. Jerusalem is vibrant and full of tourists and we will continue to keep it safe,” Lapid reassured. “While the Jerusalem District will be significantly reinforced as of tonight in order to prevent copycat attacks, I would like to emphasize: Jerusalem, the capital of Israel, is safe, strong and open to tourists and residents alike.”