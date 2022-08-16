Three Israeli Schools Place in Top 100 on Shanghai Ranking of Global Universities

JNS.org – Israeli universities took a significant leap forward on this year’s Shanghai Academic Ranking of World Universities.

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem was Israel’s top-ranked school at 77th on the list, up from 90th place in 2021.

The Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot and The Technion in Haifa came in tied in the 83rd position, after placing 92nd and 94th, respectively, the previous year.

Tel Aviv University was ranked in the 151-200 bracket, Bar-Ilan University in the 301-400 slot and the University of Haifa in the 501-600 range.

Harvard University topped the list, followed by Stanford University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Cambridge and the University of California, Berkeley.