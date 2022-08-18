Thursday, August 18th | 21 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Shtisel’ Co-Creator Helms Biographical Mini-Series About Founder of Zionism Theodor Herzl

‘Don’t Live in Fear,’ Rabbi Urges Congregants Shocked by ‘Hitler’ Vandalism of Brooklyn Synagogue

Salman Rushdie Attack Suspect Indicted, To Appear in Court Thursday

Every American Investor Can Help Stop Iranian Terrorism

Wire Services MIA During Palestinian Authority President Abbas’ Holocaust Distortion Press Conference

Vox Hit Piece Obscures Gaza Terrorist Groups’ War Crimes, Lambasts Israel For Defending Itself

Why People Cannot Live on Bread Alone

Why the World Won’t Care About Abbas’ ‘Holocaust’ Lie

Israel-Turkey Rapprochement Has an Iranian Component

Civil Rights Complaint Filed Against SUNY New Paltz Over Handling of Antisemitic Incident

August 18, 2022 9:50 am
0

Israel-Turkey Rapprochement Has an Iranian Component

avatar by Amnon Lord / JNS.org

Opinion

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog shake hands during a joint news conference in Ankara, Turkey March 9, 2022. Photo: Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

JNS.org – When Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced that Turkey and Israel were going to exchange ambassadors and restore full diplomatic ties, he said that this would be a great economic boon for Israelis. This is probably the prism through which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sees this new relationship between Ankara and Jerusalem. But if there is a hidden understanding that Israel will now reroute its planned gas pipeline to Europe so that it passes through Turkish-controlled territory or water, then major scrutiny is in order.

Former National Security Council head Major-General (res.) Yaakov Amidror wrote in a recent analysis published by the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security that giving in to requests to build the pipeline through Turkey would be a mistake.

“Israel has enough reasons not to make such a mistake, including not trusting Erdogan and his followers, which share ideological similarities to the Muslim Brothers,” he wrote.

Turkey has been a problem for two of Israel’s friends: Greece and Cyprus. Israel needs to bolster its relations with those two countries and help them fend off Turkish threats. Turkey has tried to drive a wedge between Israel and Europe by drawing a line through the sea all the way to Libya. Cyprus considers the gas exploration efforts undertaken by Turkey in those areas as a threat to its national security, with the economic waters in the Mediterranean Sea front and center.

Related coverage

August 18, 2022 10:40 am
0

Every American Investor Can Help Stop Iranian Terrorism

According to reports in the media, the international community is still aiming to finalize a renewal of the 2015 Iran...

Of course, the newly restored ties between Israel and Turkey—the culmination of high-profile visits on both sides, including Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Ankara—should help create better coordination between the two regional powers.

The rapprochement was clear several months ago when it was discovered that Iran was plotting a series of attacks on Israelis in Turkey. The covert cooperation between Israel and Turkey countered the Iranian effort to foment division between the two countries.

But it turns out that relationships in this region follow axes that do not cross. The Iranian aggression on Turkish soil did not stop Erdogan from scurrying to Tehran several weeks ago to meet his Iranian and Russian counterparts. Likewise, when Erdogan hosted Herzog in Ankara several months ago, the Turkish leader’s grimacing was in stark contrast to the pomp and circumstance and warm embrace from Herzog.

Some explained that this was classic Erdogan: He has had a tough life and rarely smiles.

By bolstering ties with Israel, Erdogan’s economic situation may improve. At the same time, he could also exert influence on Hamas. It’s doubtful he will be able to help Israel resolve the ongoing spat with Lebanon over maritime gas fields.

Regardless, the fact that this new diplomatic breakthrough happened just after “Operation Breaking Dawn” in Gaza is an encouraging sign that bodes well for the future. Erdogan has apparently changed after all.

Amnon Lord is a veteran journalist, film critic, writer and editor.

This article was originally published by Israel Hayom.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.