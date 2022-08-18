Thursday, August 18th | 21 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Total of 17 Dead in Two Attacks on Ukrainian City of Kharkiv: Official

100 Kids Participate in LA Interfaith Basketball Event: ‘Sports Is the Greatest Equalizer’

UAE-Israel Trade Reaches $1.4 Billion This Year So Far, Surpassing All of 2021

Israel Concerned by Reported EU Concessions to Iran in Negotiations to Revive Nuclear Deal; Lapid Warns US

Over 4,000 Attend First Annual ‘Chosen Comedy Festival’ in New York Starring Jewish Performers

‘Shtisel’ Co-Creator Helms Biographical Mini-Series About Founder of Zionism Theodor Herzl

‘Don’t Live in Fear,’ Rabbi Urges Congregants Shocked by ‘Hitler’ Vandalism of Brooklyn Synagogue

Salman Rushdie Attack Suspect Indicted, to Appear in Court Thursday

Every American Investor Can Help Stop Iranian Terrorism

Wire Services MIA During Palestinian Authority President Abbas’ Holocaust Distortion Press Conference

August 18, 2022 4:58 pm
0

Total of 17 Dead in Two Attacks on Ukrainian City of Kharkiv: Official

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A firefighter works at the site of a House of Culture hit by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine August 18, 2022. REUTERS/Sofiia Gatilova

A total of 17 people were killed and 42 were injured in two separate Russian attacks on the major northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the regional governor said on Thursday.

Three civilians were killed and 17 wounded in a pre-dawn rocket strike on Thursday, the local emergency service said. That followed a Russian attack on Kharkiv on Wednesday, in which the emergencies service initially said 12 people were killed.

Governor Oleh Synehubov said more bodies had been discovered as rescuers picked their way through destroyed houses.

“As of now, 17 people have died in Kharkiv … and 42 people have been injured,” he wrote on Telegram, describing the attacks as “an act of terrorism”.

Related coverage

August 18, 2022 4:40 pm
0

100 Kids Participate in LA Interfaith Basketball Event: ‘Sports Is the Greatest Equalizer’

Some 100 students participated in an interfaith basketball clinic in California last week, led by Turkish NBA player Enes Kanter...

Synehubov also said two people were killed on Thursday in a rocket attack on the town of Krasnohrad in the Kharkiv region.

President Volodymyr Zelensky described Wednesday’s attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, as a “devious and cynical strike on civilians with no justification”.

“We cannot forgive. We will avenge it,” he said.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians in what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Kharkiv resident Tamara Kramarenko said the dormitory where she lived had been hit by a missile on Wednesday.

“Bang, grey. Grey fog … we got three windows – nothing else left! The stairs started collapsing, people started helping each other,” she told Reuters.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.