Wire Services MIA During Palestinian Authority President Abbas’ Holocaust Distortion Press Conference
by Rachel O'Donoghue
Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas held talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Tuesday.
In a joint press conference afterward, the Palestinian leader was asked by a reporter whether he planned to apologize for the murder of 11 Israeli athletes by Palestinian terrorists linked to Abbas’ Fatah party, ahead of the 50th anniversary of their deaths at the 1972 Munich Olympics.
Abbas replied: “If you want to go over the past, go ahead. I have 50 slaughters that Israel committed … 50 massacres, 50 slaughters … 50 holocausts.”
Scholz reacted to the remark with a grimace.
Imagine what the world would look like if Mahmoud Abbas would put as much energy into promoting peace as he does into Holocaust denial.pic.twitter.com/Mrcn9nofUd
— Israel ישראל (@Israel) August 17, 2022
During the same press conference, Scholz rejected Abbas’ claim that Israel was upholding a system of “apartheid” between Israelis and Palestinians, saying he does not believe it “correctly describes the situation.”
On Wednesday morning, Scholz released a statement on Twitter condemning Abbas:
I am disgusted by the outrageous remarks made by Palestinian President Mahmoud #Abbas. For us Germans in particular, any relativization of the singularity of the Holocaust is intolerable and unacceptable. I condemn any attempt to deny the crimes of the Holocaust.
It should go without saying that Abbas’ assertion that Israel has perpetrated 50 Holocausts is not only wrong, but also trivializes the systematic and industrialized murder of six million Jewish people by the Nazis.
The Holocaust is unambiguously unique: nothing comparable has ever occurred either before or after it.
The author is a contributor to HonestReporting, a Jerusalem-based media watchdog with a focus on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias — where a version of this article first appeared.