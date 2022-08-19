Friday, August 19th | 22 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Lessons for Ukrainian Refugees From My Holocaust Survivor Grandparents

The Truth About Palestinian Schools

Will Warm Israel-Turkey Relations Cool Turkish Media’s Antisemitism?

Dozens of Kurdish Civilians Die as Turkish Onslaught Continues

German Authorities Investigating Criminal Complaint Against PA President Mahmoud Abbas for Denigrating Holocaust

Teachers and Leaders Must Practice What They Preach

Anne Frank’s Diary Not Banned, School Superintendent Says

CNN to Air Special on Rising Antisemitism Featuring Interviews With Victims of Hate, Former Skinheads and More

Russian Court Announces One Month Postponement of Legal Hearing into Closure of Jewish Agency Operations

Israel Announces Plan to Boost Gaza Work Permits

August 19, 2022 12:23 pm
0

Anne Frank’s Diary Not Banned, School Superintendent Says

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

A man looks at an exhibition about Anne Frank at the Victory museum in Sibenik, Croatia, February 3, 2017. Picture taken February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

The Keller Independent School District (KISD) is denying that Anne Frank’s Diary and The Bible have been banned from its schools.

On Thursday, KISD superintendent Dr. Rick Westfall said the books in question are not banned but under “re-evaluation,” explaining that new policies require that any text against which a complaint is filed must be “removed from the shelves” until it is deemed appropriate for students.

“It is important to be clear about this point,” Westfall continued. “Regardless of headlines or social media stories, none of the books under re-evaluation were banned.”

As previously reported, KISD’s executive director of curriculum and instruction, Jennifer Price, ordered that dozens of library books that parents and community members had “challenged” be removed from the library immediately. The decision touched off vehement denouncements from anti-censorship organizations and Jewish groups.

Related coverage

August 19, 2022 1:07 pm
0

German Authorities Investigating Criminal Complaint Against PA President Mahmoud Abbas for Denigrating Holocaust

German police have opened an investigation into Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas over remarks he made during a joint press...

Noting that the standard edition of Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl is still in circulation, Westfall added that he expects that its graphic comic adaption, Anne Frank’s Diary, as well as the Bible, “will be on shelves very soon.”

“I want to assure you that Keller ISD is not banning the Bible or the Diary of Anne Frank, as has been suggested in some headlines and shared on social media,” Westfall wrote in a statement. “We have, unfortunately, received reports of individual employees being attacked on social media, by phone, and through email because some have perceived these employees as having developed this list.”

 

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.