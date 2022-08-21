Cyprus Strikes Deal to Buy Israel’s Iron Dome Air Defense System

i24 News – Cyprus reportedly struck a deal with Israel to purchase defenses capable of shooting down Turkish drones, Greek media reported.

The sides have already finalized the deal, although it has not been officially announced, Kathimerini newspaper learned on Friday.

The Cypriot Defense Ministry reportedly started to “implement the government’s decision to purchase” the Iron Dome, with agreements already being signed with Israel.

The media did not specify how many batteries of the system would be purchased, or when they would arrive in Cyprus. The two countries have been reportedly holding talks about the deal since early 2021.

Earlier in March, Cypriot military chief, Lieutenant General Demokritos Zervakis went on his first official visit to Israel, where he met with his counterpart, Israeli army chief Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi. Zervakis also examined Iron Dome capabilities during that trip.

“During his visit to Israel, the general will receive a briefing at the northern border and will visit an Iron Dome air-defense system battery,” the Israel Defense Force said in a statement.

The air defense system is designed to intercept and destroy missiles and rockets heading for populated areas. It showed a 97-percent success rate during the recent Operation “Breaking Dawn” against Palestinian Islamic Jihad, triggering additional interest among foreign buyers.