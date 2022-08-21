Israeli Bus Targeted by Gunshots in West Bank

i24 News – A bus full of passengers was targeted by gunfire on Saturday evening near the Palestinian village of Silwad, close to Ramallah, according to media reports.

The bus owned by Egged Tabora was traveling on Route 60. The driver stopped at the Shiloh intersection when at least eight gunshots hit the vehicle that was full of passengers.

No casualties were reported in the third attack on an Israeli bus this month. The Israeli military is working on locating the suspects.

Israel’s bus drivers’ organization issued a statement following the shooting.

“Public transportation in general and buses in particular are a symbol of government and therefore the drivers and passengers are repeatedly attacked. The Ministry of Transportation must quickly adopt the plan to reduce violence and terrorism, the blood of the drivers and passengers must not be waste,” the statement said.

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz also commented on the incident demanding “immediate and serious actions to eradicate terrorism,” adding it was a “great miracle” that no passengers got wounded.

Earlier on Saturday, three Palestinian women were arrested near a checkpoint close to the Israeli community of Alfei Menashe in the West Bank. They were carrying weapons and notes stating they wished to die in the perpetration of a terrorist attack against Israelis.