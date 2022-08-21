Sunday, August 21st | 24 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Mahmoud Abbas Highlights a German Problem

Israeli Security Chief in Cairo to Smooth Tensions Over Palestinian Islamic Jihad: Israeli Media

Israel’s International Airport Vows to Cut Hours-Long Check-In Queues With Digital Kiosks

Why I Believe in Carolyn Maloney

Renewal of Israel-Turkey Ties a ‘Win-Win’ for Both Countries and the Region, Say Analysts

Look Who’s Interfering in the Knesset Elections to Block a Netanyahu Victory

Abbas Is Embarrassing Himself

Iran Is Already Nuclearized, so Why Do We Need a Deal?

Cyprus Strikes Deal to Buy Israel’s Iron Dome Air Defense System

Olympic Gymnast Strikes Gold for Israel at European Championship in Munich

August 21, 2022 4:58 pm
0

Israeli Security Chief in Cairo to Smooth Tensions Over Palestinian Islamic Jihad: Israeli Media

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A man enters an Egyptian military outpost at the Israel-Egypt border as seen from southern Israel September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The head of Israel’s internal security service, the Shin Bet, visited Cairo on Sunday in order to ease tensions surrounding continued Israeli counterterrorism activity against Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the West Bank, Hebrew media reported.

The news follows reporting by Israeli outlets on a recent communications breakdown with Egypt, which helped mediate a ceasefire amid August’s three-day escalation in hostilities between Israel and Islamic Jihad, a US-designated terrorist group active in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

The tensions reportedly stem from Egypt’s understanding that Israel had planned to scale back its counterterrorism operations and arrests in the West Bank following the ceasefire, and its concern that this has not yet occurred, according to Israel’s Channel 13. This is apparently a different message than what Israel sought to convey.

Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, whose visit to Cairo has not been confirmed by the Israeli government, reportedly met there with the head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Directorate, Abbas Kamel, according to Hebrew media. The latter had canceled a trip to Israel planned for the days following the ceasefire.

Related coverage

August 21, 2022 12:10 pm
0

NSO Lays Off 100 Employees, CEO Shalev Hulio to Step Down

CTech - Offensive cyber company NSO is laying off 100 of its 700 employees, Calcalist has learned. In addition, co-founder...

After his arrival in Cairo, Bar and Egyptian officials discussed the situation in the Gaza, as well as an Egyptian demand to free Islamic Jihad detainees in order to cement the ceasefire, according to Ynet. An unnamed Israeli government source told the outlet that the current tensions are of medium severity, and estimated that they will be resolved shortly.

“There is tension, there is no unprecedented crisis, and certainly no break of relations between the countries,” said Moriah Asraf Wolberg, diplomatic correspondent for Channel 13. Bar’s visit in Cairo is expected to continue on Monday, she added.

Also on Sunday, the Israeli military announced that it would indict a top leader of Islamic Jihad in the West Bank whose arrest earlier this month contributed to the latest bout of violence.

Egypt has repeatedly served as a mediator between Israel and Palestinian terrorist groups active in Gaza, which it has worked to reign in by imposing a security blockade on the coastal enclave and destroying dozens of cross-border smuggling tunnels. It has also outlawed the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist movement with deep roots in Egypt, from which both Hamas and Islamic Jihad originally emerged as offshoots.

Cairo nonetheless remains a public champion of the Palestinian cause. Earlier this month, as Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid thanked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for helping bring about a cessation of hostilities, Cairo’s envoy to the United Nations tore into Israel over its escalation with Islamic Jihad, without mentioning the latter.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.