August 22, 2022

August 22, 2022
Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Returns to US After Three-Year Pandemic Hiatus

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

The Israel Philharmonic with music director Lahav Shani. Photo: Oded Antman.

After three years of virtual performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra will return to the United States on a national tour in the fall.

The IPO’s new music director Lahav Shani will also be making his United States debut with the orchestra after two years of conducting performances across Israel.

“The Israel Philharmonic’s forthcoming return to the United States is a first in many ways,” Shani told The Algemeiner. “Our first post-COVID concerts outside Israel after nearly three years, and the first IPO concert in the United States for many of our wonderful young musicians who have recently joined the orchestra.”

The IPO has scheduled performances in the US from November 2-14. The orchestra will start in California before performing in Florida, Ohio and finally in New York City’s iconic Carnegie Hall. The musicians will perform classical compositions, including Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Violin Concerto in D major” and Sergei Prokofiev’s “Symphony No. 5.” Tickets are already on sale for several of the shows.

The Nov. 14 concert in New York with be followed by a benefit dinner and gala at The Plaza Hotel, supported by the American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra (AFIPO).

“After years of virtual-only performances, the Israel Philharmonic’s November tour to the United States will prove thrilling to audiences across the country,” AFIPO CEO Danielle Ames Spivak told The Algemeiner. “We need the jolt of the spirit, conviction, creative excellence, enthusiasm, zest for life and pride that the Israel Philharmonic delivers wherever they play. I know it will bring the American Jewish community together and give us a beautiful opportunity to gather and feel strong Jewish pride.”

The Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra (IPO), founded in 1936, normally plays a full season throughout Israel.

 

