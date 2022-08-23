Amid Rising Inflation, Bank of Israel Makes Biggest Interest Rate Hike in Two Decades

JNS.org – The Bank of Israel on Monday raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percent in a bid to curb inflation that has topped 5 percent over the past 12 months.

The hike to 2.0 percent from 1.25 percent was the central bank’s biggest in two decades, and analysts believe additional increases are on the horizon, according to a Reuters report.

The interest rate stood at 0.1 percent in April, an all-time low set at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the report.

“We understand the pain of those taking loans, taking mortgages, but the pain today is to prevent a much greater pain in the future,” Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron told Channel 13 in reference to the hike.

Related coverage Lapid to Visit Germany to Discuss Procurement of Israel’s Arrow 3 Missile Defense System JNS.org - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid is expected to travel to Germany in the coming weeks to discuss, among...

He added that the bank remains determined to get inflation back within the 1-3 percent annual target.

In July, the Bank of Israel raised the interest rate by 0.5 percent after inflation in the country crossed “the upper bound of the target range,” at the time 4.1 percent.

Looking ahead, the bank said that it expected inflation to return to “within the target” range in 2024, and then the following year it would have “converged back to the midpoint of the range.”