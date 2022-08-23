Tuesday, August 23rd | 26 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Palestinians Fly to Cyprus Via Eilat as Part of Pilot Program

Most Countries Part of Nuclear Talks With Iran Agree With EU Proposal – Borrell

Daughter of Russian Nationalist Hailed as Martyr

State Dept: Nuclear Deal Getting Closer; Iran on Agenda of Talks With Israeli Security Chief

Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Endorses Antisemite in Oklahoma State Senate Race

Ben & Jerry’s Loses Bid to Halt Sales In West Bank

One-Third of British Population Believe in Antisemitic Conspiracies, New Survey Says

Hezbollah Attack on Israel Gas Field May Spark War With Hezbollah, Israel’s Defense Head Warns

Lapid Warns Macron: Iran Nuclear Proposal Crosses Red Lines of 2015 Deal

‘Jewish Lives Matter’: Human Rights and Antisemitism

August 23, 2022 8:13 am
0

Palestinians Fly to Cyprus Via Eilat as Part of Pilot Program

avatar by JNS.org

A general view of the new Ramon International Airport in Timna Valley, north of Eilat, Israel, June 13, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen / File.

JNS.org – Several dozen Palestinians traveled to Cyprus from a southern Israeli airport on Monday as part of a pilot program allowing Palestinians from Judea and Samaria to fly abroad.

According to Amir Assi, a strategic consultant who planned the flights, a total of 43 inhabitants of the West Bank cities of Bethlehem, Jericho, Ramallah and Nablus took off from Ramon International Airport bound for Larnaca, Cyprus, reported the Associated Press.

The move was part of a series of gestures Israel is making to improve Palestinian living conditions in both the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

The pilot program has been in the works for months. Palestinians living in the West Bank typically travel to Jordan to catch international flights, as they need special permission to travel via Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.